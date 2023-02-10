Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $68.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -45.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Further Reading

