Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.72.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $215.58 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

