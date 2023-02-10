Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.47 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,553 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,095,000 after buying an additional 48,734 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 73,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 193,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $110.88 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.