Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 510.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 41.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $220.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $471.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,471.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.