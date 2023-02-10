Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.01 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $51.06.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

