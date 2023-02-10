Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 186,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,002 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $130,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,794,165 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ANET opened at $136.52 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $143.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

