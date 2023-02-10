Westpac Banking Corp Invests $2.60 Million in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54,435 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 19,426.59% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.