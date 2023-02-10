Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,122 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

