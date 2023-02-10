Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 2,200 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $295.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 145.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,056,675 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.24.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

