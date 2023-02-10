Westpac Banking Corp Purchases New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after buying an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,750,000 after buying an additional 468,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

