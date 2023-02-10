Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $41,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.7 %

DOCU opened at $63.85 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.74, a PEG ratio of 966.48 and a beta of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

