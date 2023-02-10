Westpac Banking Corp Sells 124 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $126.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

