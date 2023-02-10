Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,458 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after acquiring an additional 785,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $73,608,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 512,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $141.47 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average of $139.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

