Westpac Banking Corp Sells 32,974 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,974 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Down 3.6 %

Ecolab Increases Dividend

ECL opened at $145.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.70. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

