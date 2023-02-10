Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,597 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,937,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile



Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

