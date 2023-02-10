Westpac Banking Corp Sells 47,657 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,128 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 47,657 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $117.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

