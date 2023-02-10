Westpac Banking Corp Sells 56,639 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,639 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of SL Green Realty worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,681,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,395,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,909,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of SLG opened at $38.74 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

