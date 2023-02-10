Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,804 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,652,000 after purchasing an additional 713,243 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after buying an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 66.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,798,000 after buying an additional 314,816 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after acquiring an additional 307,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,891 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.0 %

Teradyne stock opened at $107.66 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $127.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.