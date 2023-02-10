Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,374 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after acquiring an additional 341,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,049,000 after buying an additional 848,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,931,000 after buying an additional 615,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after buying an additional 37,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO opened at $65.12 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Articles

