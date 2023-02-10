Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,643 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after buying an additional 90,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after buying an additional 276,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,037,000 after buying an additional 729,299 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,188 shares of company stock worth $9,477,165 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have commented on AA shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

AA opened at $50.01 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

