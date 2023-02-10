Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,531,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,144,000 after buying an additional 55,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,561,000 after purchasing an additional 93,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 802,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,700,000 after acquiring an additional 89,616 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,426 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,185. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $348.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $356.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.73.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

