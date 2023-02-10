WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$2.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.25.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
WildBrain Trading Down 3.7 %
TSE:WILD opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$450.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. WildBrain has a 1 year low of C$1.84 and a 1 year high of C$3.79.
About WildBrain
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
