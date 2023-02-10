WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$2.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.25.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

TSE:WILD opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$450.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. WildBrain has a 1 year low of C$1.84 and a 1 year high of C$3.79.

In related news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 103,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,916.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,945,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,343,776.27. In other news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 103,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,916.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,945,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,343,776.27. Also, Senior Officer Aaron Ames sold 200,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$513,491.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$809,561.68. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 970,750 shares of company stock worth $2,504,333.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

