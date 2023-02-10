WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WSC stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

About WillScot Mobile Mini

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $49,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.