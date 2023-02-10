Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WWD. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Shares of WWD opened at $103.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82. Woodward has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Woodward by 226.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 41.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Woodward by 210.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

