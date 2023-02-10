WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,080.33 ($12.99).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.00) to GBX 864 ($10.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.42) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.06) to GBX 1,158 ($13.92) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.47) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 997.40 ($11.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. WPP has a one year low of GBX 713 ($8.57) and a one year high of GBX 1,226 ($14.74). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 886.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 828.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.64.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

