Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $17.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.50 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.