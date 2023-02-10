Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $17.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.50 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.64 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.