Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 654.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 64.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Xerox has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Xerox’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

