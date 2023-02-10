Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

ALLY opened at $32.69 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

