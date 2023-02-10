Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential during the second quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Prudential by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Prudential by 10.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Prudential by 14.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the first quarter worth $217,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.83) to GBX 1,450 ($17.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.05) to GBX 1,518 ($18.25) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.04) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.23) to GBX 1,220 ($14.67) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,500.50.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

