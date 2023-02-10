Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 648.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 192,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

Shares of ITOS opened at $20.08 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $714.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.48% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. Research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

