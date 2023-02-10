Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,819 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 35.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 62.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

