Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,487,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $51.72 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

