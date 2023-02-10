Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.38.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.