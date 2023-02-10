Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $128.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.38.

NYSE YUM opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.81. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,614,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

