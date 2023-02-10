Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.38.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.81. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.59.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

