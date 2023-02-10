Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.38.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.81. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.