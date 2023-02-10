Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.38.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.81. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.