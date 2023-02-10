Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.38.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average is $120.81. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.59.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

