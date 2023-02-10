ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $35.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.56.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.