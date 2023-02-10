Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 11,385 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

Fiserv stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

