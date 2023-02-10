Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 17,750 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Stellantis by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,237,000 after buying an additional 7,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Stellantis by 21.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,533,000 after buying an additional 2,988,776 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter worth $34,203,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 179.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.58) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.