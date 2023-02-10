Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 35,754 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 141.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

VEEV stock opened at $173.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $239.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

