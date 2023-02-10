Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 22,709 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,321,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,131 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,864.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,671 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

