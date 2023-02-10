Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.82 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after acquiring an additional 239,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE:GPC opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.29. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

