Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637,589 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 111,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,983,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 475,999 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 90,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,027,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.83) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

