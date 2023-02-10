Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.68.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

