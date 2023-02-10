Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 52,034 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,034 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.18% of UGI worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in UGI by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after buying an additional 3,950,881 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in UGI by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UGI by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in UGI by 24.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after purchasing an additional 456,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UGI shares. Barclays increased their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of UGI opened at $38.52 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

