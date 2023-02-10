Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,031 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $271.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.86. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $341.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ANSYS

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.55.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

