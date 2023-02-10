Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 50,345 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $287.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $294.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.19.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

