10,000 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth $12,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

NU stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

