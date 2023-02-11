11,231 Shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $891,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 37.97 and a quick ratio of 37.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

